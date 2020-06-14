Eric Paul Federspiel COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life for Eric Paul Federspiel, 63, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Visitation follows. Born February 21, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN, Eric was son of the late Harold J. and Suzanne Reichart Federspiel. He received a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, was Founder and President of Applied Coating Systems, and was an active member of First Baptist Church Columbia. Eric graduated to glory Thursday, June 11, 2020. Eric lived life on-purpose. He was a wonderful father and friend, willingly sharing his wisdom and resources. His wit always brought a smile. He gladly served his church and remained faithful to God, his family, and his country. Surviving are his wife, Cindi Boone Federspiel of Columbia, daughters, Audrey F. Onderdonk (Anson) of Raleigh and Danielle Brooke Federspiel of Columbia, stepdaughter, Brandi Bradley (Marshall) of Lexington, stepson, Hunter Epps of Columbia, grandchildren, Roland and Jolene Onderdonk, Tyler, Landon and Mackenzi Bradley, three sisters, Kathy Henselbecker (Brett), Denise Townley (Mick), and Carol Federspiel, and brother, John Federspiel (Cynthia). The family wishes to thank caregiver, Stephon White, who provided Eric exceptional care with dignity. Memorials may be made to the Yellowstone Forever endowment of Yellowstone National Park. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.