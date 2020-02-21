Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Robert Keigley. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eric Robert Keigley COLUMBIA - Eric Keigley, 59 died Sunday, February 16, 2020. Eric fought a valiant fight. In his sleep he peacefully succumbed to Multiple myeloma, at the Warriors Walk, Dorn VA Hospital, Columbia, SC. Celebration of life services will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 24, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel with burial and military honors to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Eric was an Army Brat born January 6, 1961 in Angouleme France. He has joined his parents David (SFC Retired) and Marie (Roby) Keigley and his little brother Joel Keigley. Eric is survived by his brothers, John William Keigley and Frederic Keigley as well as his many dear friends. Eric attended Spring Valley HS and was in the first graduating class of the new Richland North East HS. Soon after, Eric joined the U.S. Army as an artilleryman. His first duty station was at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii where he earned his Air Assault Badge. Later Eric returned to Columbia, SC. He joined the South Carolina Army National Guard and subsequently retired with 24 years of service. His deployments include OEF Afghanistan, OIF Iraq and Operation Joint Endeavor- IFOR Bosnia and Croatia. Eric enjoyed sports and everything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, traveling and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Post 8346. Eric loved and deeply cared for his many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Memories may be shared at

Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020

