Eric Robert Keigley (1961 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
Eric Robert Keigley COLUMBIA - Eric Keigley, 59 died Sunday, February 16, 2020. Eric fought a valiant fight. In his sleep he peacefully succumbed to Multiple myeloma, at the Warriors Walk, Dorn VA Hospital, Columbia, SC. Celebration of life services will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 24, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel with burial and military honors to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Eric was an Army Brat born January 6, 1961 in Angouleme France. He has joined his parents David (SFC Retired) and Marie (Roby) Keigley and his little brother Joel Keigley. Eric is survived by his brothers, John William Keigley and Frederic Keigley as well as his many dear friends. Eric attended Spring Valley HS and was in the first graduating class of the new Richland North East HS. Soon after, Eric joined the U.S. Army as an artilleryman. His first duty station was at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii where he earned his Air Assault Badge. Later Eric returned to Columbia, SC. He joined the South Carolina Army National Guard and subsequently retired with 24 years of service. His deployments include OEF Afghanistan, OIF Iraq and Operation Joint Endeavor- IFOR Bosnia and Croatia. Eric enjoyed sports and everything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, traveling and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Post 8346. Eric loved and deeply cared for his many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020
