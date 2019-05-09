Erica Boone CAMDEN - A service to celebrate the life of Erica Godwin Boone, age 37, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hermitage Baptist Church, Camden, SC. Burial will follow at Malvern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Camden. Rev. Mark Hopkins will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 7:30 PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials be made to , of Kershaw County, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Erica died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of Keith and Janice Blackmon Godwin. She is survived by her parents; husband, Howard Clifton Boone; son, Samuel Vincent Boone; daughter, Lacey Michelle Boone; paternal grandparents, Bonnie and Cleatus Goodwin; and brother, Kenny Godwin (Grace), all of Camden. Erica was predeceased by a son, Howard Lee Boone, and maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Ira Blackmon. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Boone family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 9, 2019