Erik Stacey Rej CHARLESTON - Erik Stacey Rej, 59, passed into eternity on June 21, 2019. Erik was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and spent his early childhood at Pawleys Island. Most of his life was spent in Columbia, and recently in Charleston. Erik is a graduate of Irmo High School and USC, with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was employed at NCR/Flextronics in Columbia for 36 years. Erik was an avid art collector and an accomplished photographer, artist, and potter. Erik is survived by his parents, John and Marilyn, and his brothers Brian, Kevin, and Jonathan. A Memorial Service will be held in Brown Chapel at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road, Columbia. on Saturday, June 30 at 2:00. The family will greet guests in the foyer from 1:00 to 1:45. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Mission Program at Christian Life Church.

