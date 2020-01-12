Ernest Ralph Anderson LUGOFF Funeral services for Ernest Ralph Anderson, 95, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Lugoff First Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Doug Huntsinger will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Youth Ministry at Lugoff First Baptist Church or the . Mr. Anderson passed away January 10, 2020. Born in Cassatt, SC, on July 7, 1924, he was the son of the late Ernest Reddick Anderson and Sula Susan James Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his trips to the beach and mountains. He had a strong will and fought a hard battle until the end. Surviving are his children, Nancy (Dennis) Atkinson, Elaine (Larry) Peebles, Jerry (Debbie) Anderson, and Larry (Kim) Anderson; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Robinson Anderson; 2 sisters and 6 brothers. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 12, 2020