Ernest Bates COLUMBIA - Funeral service for Mr. Ernest Bates will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Saturday at Heyward A.M.E. Church, 983 Old State Road, Gaston with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Bates will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Addie Myers Bates; daughter, Carmen Belton Carter. Condolences for Mr. Bates can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
|
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019