Ernest Clifton Gerald HOPKINS - Ernest Clifton Gerald, 90, of Hopkins passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ernest was born on August 23, 1929 to Belvin and Ella Gerald. He was raised in Winnsboro and Ridgeway, South Carolina. Ernest joined the US Army and served his country during the occupation of Germany. Dad married Alice Myrtle Branham on February 14, 1951. Ernest and Myrtle have three children, Phil Clifton (Pam) Lisa Gerald Moon (Dan) and Brent Clifton (Anina). Their posterity is eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. His greatest delight was riding the tractor with his grandkids and great grandkids. We will miss the granddaddy pep talks as well. Ernest loved golf and he is the last of the foursome to leave this mortal probation. As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he was greatly involved in the church service and served in many leadership positions. Ernest and Myrtle were blessed to serve two full service missions for the church blessing many on both sides of the veil. Ernest worked in the industrial plumbing supply house business for his entire career. He was known for his honesty, integrity and professionalism. A Service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2020 In the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM Monday May 18, 2020 at Kornegay and Moseley 4645 Hard Scrabble Rd. Burial will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.