Ernest "Ernie" Clifton Stroman, Jr. SUMTER - Ernest "Ernie" Clifton Stroman, Jr., 91, husband of Emily Boone Stroman, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the National Healthcare Center. Born in Charleston, SC, he was a son of the late Ernest Clifton Stroman, Sr. and Louise Johnson Hammond. Mr. Stroman was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities and was a former President of the Fa Ho Lo Sunday School class. He was a graduate of Edmunds High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football and also a graduate of The Citadel where he was a member of the Summerall Guards, served as Captain of the basketball team and was named to the All-Southern Conference. He was the retired manager and Executive Vice-President of Belk-Stroman Company. He was instrumental in the development of the Sumter Mall by moving Belk-Stroman as its anchor store. He was an avid golfer at Sunset Country Club where he won numerous club championships and also was a former Chairman of the board. He was a former board member of the SC National Bank and Standard Federal. He was a past President of the following: the Sumter Greater Chamber of Commerce, Sumter Merchants Association, Sumter Executive Club and a former member of the Sumter Kiwanis Club and a former board member of the Ocean City Life Insurance Company. He was a member of the Sumter Sports Hall of Fame. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; two daughters, Emily Stroman Boykin of Sumter and Elizabeth Stroman Powell (Henry) of Orlando, FL; a brother, David Randolph Stroman (Beth) of Indian Trail, NC; a sister, Ellen Stroman Robinson (James) of Huntsville, AL; four grandchildren, Dr. Robert Ernest Boykin (Emily), Emily Elizabeth Boykin Talarico (Jon), Dr. Elizabeth Bethea Powell, Edward Stroman Powell; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Cathy Boone Weeks (Karl), Theodore Edward Boone, III (Susan), Alan Boone (Cathy), Robert George Boone, David Stroman (Courtney), Rebekah Stroman, Lauren Moose, and the Robinson's of Alabama. He was preceded in death by a son, Ernest Edward Stroman and a sister, Nicole Stroman Moose. Memorial Services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday in Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Joseph James and Rev. Dr. Reginald Thackston officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be member of the Fa Ho Lo Sunday School class. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 226 W. Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Hugh Stoddard, Amedisys Home Health and the staff at NHC Sumter. Online condolences may be sent to

