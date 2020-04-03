Ernest Clyde Fogle, Jr. PELION - Ernest C. Fogle, Jr., 91, of Pelion passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services will be private. Mr. Fogle was born in Columbia, S. C., the son of the late Ernest Clyde and Miriam Boles Fogle, Sr. Mr. Fogle served as a lay leader in the United Methodist Church for many years at Pelion United Methodist and Ebenezer United Methodist. Survivors include his wife, Joline Fogle of the home; daughters, Leigh (Guy) Tumblin and Ann Harsey; grandchildren, Bob Carroll and Elise Carroll and two great grandchildren. Mr. Fogle was predeceased by a sister, Edelle Mack. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2020