Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Visitation 6:00 PM Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lake Murray Baptist Church 1001 US-378 Lexington , SC View Map Interment Following Services Bush River Memorial Gardens 5400 Bush River Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest René Derrick, Jr. LEXINGTON The funeral service for Ernest René Derrick, Jr., 84, of Lexington will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lake Murray Baptist Church, 1001 US-378, Lexington, SC 29072 at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Doctor Josh Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. René was born on April 11, 1935, and passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Ernest René Derrick, Sr. and Grace Caudle Derrick. René was a graduate of the old Columbia High School, Class of 1953, and also graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Management. He was a very active member of Lake Murray Baptist Church. René retired from SCE&G as the manager of the Land, Lake, and Right of Way Department. He coached baseball throughout his sons' youth. He loved golfing, boating, and spending time with his family. René was a member of various civic organizations, including The Shriners. He previously served on the board of Lexington Medical Center. He took great pride in contributing and participating in community associations. René is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Browning Derrick, and his son, Dr. Russell L. Derrick (Sloan) of Murrells Inlet, SC. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Angela Boyd Derrick of Little River, SC. , and his brother Dr. Paul Wayne Derrick (Janet) of Isle of Palms, SC. René was the grandfather of Adrianna Grace Derrick, Joshua Boyd Derrick, Kathryn Jenny Derrick, PA, and Sydney Rose Derrick; as well as a great grandchild, Levianna Belle Robertson. In addition to his parents, René was predeceased by his son, Ernest René (Ernie) Derrick, III, and his brother, David Leroy Derrick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lake Murray Baptist Church Building Fund, 1001 US-378, Lexington, SC 29072 or to a . Online condolences may be sent to

Ernest René Derrick, Jr. LEXINGTON The funeral service for Ernest René Derrick, Jr., 84, of Lexington will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lake Murray Baptist Church, 1001 US-378, Lexington, SC 29072 at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Doctor Josh Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. René was born on April 11, 1935, and passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Ernest René Derrick, Sr. and Grace Caudle Derrick. René was a graduate of the old Columbia High School, Class of 1953, and also graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Management. He was a very active member of Lake Murray Baptist Church. René retired from SCE&G as the manager of the Land, Lake, and Right of Way Department. He coached baseball throughout his sons' youth. He loved golfing, boating, and spending time with his family. René was a member of various civic organizations, including The Shriners. He previously served on the board of Lexington Medical Center. He took great pride in contributing and participating in community associations. René is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Browning Derrick, and his son, Dr. Russell L. Derrick (Sloan) of Murrells Inlet, SC. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Angela Boyd Derrick of Little River, SC. , and his brother Dr. Paul Wayne Derrick (Janet) of Isle of Palms, SC. René was the grandfather of Adrianna Grace Derrick, Joshua Boyd Derrick, Kathryn Jenny Derrick, PA, and Sydney Rose Derrick; as well as a great grandchild, Levianna Belle Robertson. In addition to his parents, René was predeceased by his son, Ernest René (Ernie) Derrick, III, and his brother, David Leroy Derrick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lake Murray Baptist Church Building Fund, 1001 US-378, Lexington, SC 29072 or to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations