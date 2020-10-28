1/
Ernest H. Francis
Ernest H. Francis
October 23, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A limited-occupancy Mass of Christian Burial for Ernest H. Francis, Jr, 84, will be held this Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church and via the church Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 9-9:45 am at the church. A private immediate-family entombment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Francis; daughter, Melanie Francis (Al Schnier); sons, Kevin Francis (Heidi), and Scott Francis; grandchildren, Harrison, Collin, Jackson and Carson Francis, and Benjamin and Ayla Schnier. Those who preceded him were his parents, a brother and two sisters.
Unfortunately, due to COVID, the family cannot receive guests after the services. A celebration of life will take place at a safer time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Mr. Francis.
Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com



Published in The State on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 27, 2020
Kevin and Heidi,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your mom and family at this sad time.
We can not be physically with you but are in our hearts.
God Bless.
Michael & James.
Michael Ferrazzano
Friend
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
