Ernest H. Francis
October 23, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A limited-occupancy Mass of Christian Burial for Ernest H. Francis, Jr, 84, will be held this Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church and via the church Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 9-9:45 am at the church. A private immediate-family entombment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Francis; daughter, Melanie Francis (Al Schnier); sons, Kevin Francis (Heidi), and Scott Francis; grandchildren, Harrison, Collin, Jackson and Carson Francis, and Benjamin and Ayla Schnier. Those who preceded him were his parents, a brother and two sisters.
Unfortunately, due to COVID, the family cannot receive guests after the services. A celebration of life will take place at a safer time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of Mr. Francis.
