Ernest Harold "Butch" Hitchcock COLUMBIA - Ernest Harold "Butch" Hitchcock, 72, of Columbia, died Friday, February 15, 2019. Born July 2, 1946 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Harold and Geraldine Wallace Hitchcock. He graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, NC in 1964 and has remained very active with his fellow Class of '64 alumni. Butch was a proud veteran that served in the US Army from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War, a period of time that instilled in him an indelible sense of service and love for his country. He worked and lived in the greater Charlotte area for most of his life. After retiring from Yellow Freight Company in 2005, he moved to Columbia to be closer to his son and daughter-in-law. Never one to remain idle, he continued to work for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind as a driver until recently, a job he loved and one that provided him a wonderful work family. Butch was a member of the American Legion and attended St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. Undoubtedly, the greatest joy of his life was his grandchildren. Whether it was serving as a constant fixture at sporting events, school plays, and performances, their sacred Chick-Fil-A Saturdays, or just having grandchildren burst into his house next door after school, being a Grandpa made his life complete. Butch is survived by his only son Michael Robert Hitchcock; his beloved daughter-in-law, Regina West Hitchcock; and the two lights of his life, his grandchildren, Christian Michael Hitchcock and Charlotte Ann Hitchcock. He is also survived by his niece Robin Mullis; nephews, Waine and Thomas "Bubba" Pepper; as well as cousins Lynn Wallace, Leslie Tucker, and Bob Price. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his sister Jane Pepper. The funeral for Butch will be held at 11:00am, Friday, February 22nd at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC, with Reverend Susan Prinz officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church immediately after the service. A private burial with military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery later that day. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to extend their eternal gratitude to the outstanding nurses and doctors of Providence Health and the wonderful team at Heartstrings Hospice. Memorials may be sent to The Foundation for the SC Commission for the Blind, Attn: Randy Herald, 1430 Confederate Avenue, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019