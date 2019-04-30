Ernest Veto Riddle POMARIA - Ernest Veto Riddle, 74, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his residence. Born on October 18, 1944 in Columbia, he was a son of the late Travis Obie and Missouri Jane Ashley Riddle. He attended the University of South Carolina and retired from Honeywell with over 35 years of service. He loved animals, his family, and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He is survived by his wife, Anne Soliday Riddle; step-daughters, Erica C. Thomas and Angela D. Thomas; a sister, Terry Riddle Smith; a brother, Ronald E. (Rita) Riddle; a nephew, Travis James Riddle: nieces, Karen Dale and Kimberly Abbott; and a number of great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of South Carolina and their caregiver, Debbie Hill for their love and care. No services are planned. Memorials may be made to the Newberry County Humane Society, PO Box 485, Newberry, SC 29108. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

