Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Swygert. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest "Ernie" Leon Swygert W. COLUMBIA - Ernest "Ernie" Leon Swygert, 88, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born February 9, 1932 he was the son of the late Raymond and Annie Mae Sox Swygert. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Lexington, SC before moving with his family to various locations across Lexington County. Growing up in the Gilbert farming community, he was known as Leon. While attending Gilbert High School, he first visited Clemson Agricultural College in the late 1940's with his school's FFA club. Following that visit and seeing his first Clemson football game, he became a lifelong avid Clemson supporter and was very proud to see two sons and a granddaughter graduate from Clemson. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Nome, Alaska. Ernie married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Lib" Derrick on October 21, 1956, a union that lasted 62 years until her passing in 2019. They established their home in West Columbia where they raised three children. He worked as a service technician for Burroughs Corporation/Unisys for over 30 years. He also coached youth baseball for over 25 years from the early 1960's throughthe late 1980's. During his decades of coaching Pony and Colt League teams for Cayce-West Columbia, Ernie mentored and coached hundreds of young men. Ernie was a long time member at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church in West Columbia, SC where he served on Church Council and as Head Usher for many years. He was an avid Clemson football fan and a very active bowler. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time and loved playing card games with his wife and his sister-in-law (Theda) and brother-in-law (Earl). He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by sons, Terry Swygert (Allison) and Steve Swygert (Kelly Jo), grandchildren, Ashton Norris, Shane Norris (Jess), Noah Swygert (Cassie) and Rebekah S. Boatwright (Jonathan), great-granddaughter, Autumn Rayne Swygert, brother, Carl Swygert (Juanelle), sister-in-law, Theda D. Addy, son-in-law, Mick Driggers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ernie was pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth, daughter, Rhonda Swygert Norris Driggers and sister Dorothy S. Taylor. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Building on Holy Ground Fund, 3011 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at

Ernest "Ernie" Leon Swygert W. COLUMBIA - Ernest "Ernie" Leon Swygert, 88, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born February 9, 1932 he was the son of the late Raymond and Annie Mae Sox Swygert. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Lexington, SC before moving with his family to various locations across Lexington County. Growing up in the Gilbert farming community, he was known as Leon. While attending Gilbert High School, he first visited Clemson Agricultural College in the late 1940's with his school's FFA club. Following that visit and seeing his first Clemson football game, he became a lifelong avid Clemson supporter and was very proud to see two sons and a granddaughter graduate from Clemson. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Nome, Alaska. Ernie married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Lib" Derrick on October 21, 1956, a union that lasted 62 years until her passing in 2019. They established their home in West Columbia where they raised three children. He worked as a service technician for Burroughs Corporation/Unisys for over 30 years. He also coached youth baseball for over 25 years from the early 1960's throughthe late 1980's. During his decades of coaching Pony and Colt League teams for Cayce-West Columbia, Ernie mentored and coached hundreds of young men. Ernie was a long time member at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church in West Columbia, SC where he served on Church Council and as Head Usher for many years. He was an avid Clemson football fan and a very active bowler. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time and loved playing card games with his wife and his sister-in-law (Theda) and brother-in-law (Earl). He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by sons, Terry Swygert (Allison) and Steve Swygert (Kelly Jo), grandchildren, Ashton Norris, Shane Norris (Jess), Noah Swygert (Cassie) and Rebekah S. Boatwright (Jonathan), great-granddaughter, Autumn Rayne Swygert, brother, Carl Swygert (Juanelle), sister-in-law, Theda D. Addy, son-in-law, Mick Driggers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ernie was pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth, daughter, Rhonda Swygert Norris Driggers and sister Dorothy S. Taylor. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Building on Holy Ground Fund, 3011 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411 Published in The State on Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close