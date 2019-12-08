Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Tarbox Jr.. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest "Ernie" Merrill Tarbox, Jr. HARRISBURG, NC Ernest "Ernie" M. Tarbox, 62, beloved son, husband and father, passed away on December 5, 2019 after a long and vigorous battle with cancer. Ernie was born in Columbia, SC, the son of the late Ernest Tarbox, Sr., and Helen Riddle Tarbox. He was a graduate of Airport High School, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Kimberly Mays Tarbox; two daughters, Emily Marissa Tarbox and Sarah Kay Tarbox, all of Harrisburg, NC. Ernie is also survived by his mother and sisters, Tamela Tarbox, and Mary Margaret Tarbox Cox, both of Lexington, SC; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Funeral services for Ernie will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Reverend Michael Hood will officiate. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow the service at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, SC is assisting the Tarbox family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Friends may sign the online guest book at

