Ernest James Toliver COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Ernest James Toliver will be held Tuesday at 12:00 noon at First Nazareth Baptist Church with burial in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are his daughters, Travea Toliver and Dasanell Toliver; brother, Herbert Toliver; sisters, Minnie Woodfork and Charlotte Smith; grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2019
