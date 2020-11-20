1/
Ernest Tuttle
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Tuttle
March 26, 1931 - November 18, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Funeral service for Ernest Billy Tuttle, Sr., 89, will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Tuttle passed away at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Welch, W.V., he was the son of the late Robert and Emma Barnett Tuttle. He served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Moore Tuttle; son, Ernest Billy Tuttle, Jr.; daughters, Barbara Smith, Kathleen Mullins, Anita McGrew and Renee Tuttle; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Curtis Tuttle; and sister, Elmer Church.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved