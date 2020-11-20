Ernest Tuttle
March 26, 1931 - November 18, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Funeral service for Ernest Billy Tuttle, Sr., 89, will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Tuttle passed away at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Welch, W.V., he was the son of the late Robert and Emma Barnett Tuttle. He served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Moore Tuttle; son, Ernest Billy Tuttle, Jr.; daughters, Barbara Smith, Kathleen Mullins, Anita McGrew and Renee Tuttle; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Curtis Tuttle; and sister, Elmer Church.
