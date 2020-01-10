Ernest Wroten Prewett Jr.

Ernest Wroten Prewett, Jr. GREENWOOD - Ernest Wroten Prewett, Jr., 82, died at Hospice of the Piedmont on January 8, 2020. He was a son of the late Ernest W. Prewett, Sr. and Martha Butler Prewett, of Colleton County. A native of Walterboro, and a long time United Methodist Church Minister, he retired from Piedmont Technical College. Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Emily Jane Younginer Prewett; three daughters, Mrs. Joseph W. (Mary) Carter, Miss Julie Elizabeth Prewett, and Mrs. Daniel J. (Kathryn) Luke; a brother, Thomas B. Prewett ; six grandchildren; Erin, Will, and Mary Kate Carter; Sarah, Hannah and Ben Luke. Memorial Service: 2 PM, Sunday, Blyth Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood. Visitation: Immediately following. www.blythfuneralhome.com for more information & online condolences.
Published in The State on Jan. 10, 2020
