Ernestine Cromartie-Moody COLUMBIA - Mrs. Ernestine Cromartie-Moody, trans-itioned from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1943 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late E.W. Cromartie, Sr. and Charlie Mae Harrison Cromartie. Ernestine received her early childhood education in Richland County, South Carolina. She attended Roosevelt High Preparatory Academy,and graduated from Allen High School in Asheville, North Carolina with honors. She received her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Ernestine was a lifelong, active member of Bishops' Memorial A.M.E. Church and Delta Sigma Theta (Epsilon Epsilon Chapter). Surviving are her two loving and committed children who cared for her: Stefon A. Moody and Tara Moody; her loving brother and sister-in-law, former City Councilman and Attorney, E.W. Cromartie, II (Raynette White)



