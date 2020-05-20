Ernestine Cromartie-Moody
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Cromartie-Moody COLUMBIA - Mrs. Ernestine Cromartie-Moody, trans-itioned from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1943 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late E.W. Cromartie, Sr. and Charlie Mae Harrison Cromartie. Ernestine received her early childhood education in Richland County, South Carolina. She attended Roosevelt High Preparatory Academy,and graduated from Allen High School in Asheville, North Carolina with honors. She received her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Ernestine was a lifelong, active member of Bishops' Memorial A.M.E. Church and Delta Sigma Theta (Epsilon Epsilon Chapter). Surviving are her two loving and committed children who cared for her: Stefon A. Moody and Tara Moody; her loving brother and sister-in-law, former City Councilman and Attorney, E.W. Cromartie, II (Raynette White)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved