Ernestine "Teena" Mann WEST COLUMBIA - Ernestine "Teena" Mann, 62, of West Columbia, SC passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. Teena was born in Columbia, and lived in West Columbia. She attended Brookland-Cayce High School and was a member of the class of 1974. Teena worked in the insurance field for many years. Despite losing her vision, brave and true to form, she started a new career as an entrepreneur by managing a number of vending machines routes for the SC Commission for the Blind. Not surprisingly, her favorite line in scripture was 2 Corinthians 5:7 "For we walk by faith, not by sight". Teena was the loving daughter of the late Roland and Ruth Timms Mann of Winnsboro and she was also predeceased by her infant son, Christopher; and a niece, Lindsey Kumar. She is survived by her beloved dog and constant companion, Moxie; her loving sister, Sylvia Mann Kumar (Sanjay); a son, Joshua Adams; nieces, Alisha Kumar and Britany Adams; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins - all who loved her very much. Teena was blessed by the love and care of the many friends and family who regularly visited her at her home and at NHC Healthcare Lexington. We will miss Teena's sharp sense of humor and wit, and we are inspired by how she overcame many physical difficulties to make the best of life. She leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories which we will hold dear to our hearts. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staffs at NHC Healthcare Lexington, Fresenius Kidney Care West Columbia, Prince George Transport, and her many special friends and family for the exceptional care they gave Teena in the past few months. The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 between 5 PM and 7 PM, at the Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073, and a private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Teena's memory, we would suggest a donation to the ( ). Expressions of condolences may be forwarded to the Kumar Family at Post Office Box 1916, Naples, FL 34106. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

