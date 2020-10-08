Ernestine Rabb

January 31, 1935 - October 4, 2020

Jenkinsville, South Carolina - Graveside services for Mrs. Ernestine Martin Rabb will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Whitehall AME Cemetery, 8594 SC 215, Jenkinsville, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing will be implemented and observed.

Public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Beverly Rabb (Fay) Grier and Renee Rabb (James) Martin; three grandchildren, Dedrick Allen Grier, Charmien Martin (Marcus) Wiggins and Brandon Grier; three great-granddaughters, Skylar McKenzie Wiggins, Sydney Monet Wiggins and Sarai Melani Wiggins; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.





