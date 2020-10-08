1/1
Ernestine Rabb
1935 - 2020
Ernestine Rabb
January 31, 1935 - October 4, 2020
Jenkinsville, South Carolina - Graveside services for Mrs. Ernestine Martin Rabb will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Whitehall AME Cemetery, 8594 SC 215, Jenkinsville, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing will be implemented and observed.
Public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Beverly Rabb (Fay) Grier and Renee Rabb (James) Martin; three grandchildren, Dedrick Allen Grier, Charmien Martin (Marcus) Wiggins and Brandon Grier; three great-granddaughters, Skylar McKenzie Wiggins, Sydney Monet Wiggins and Sarai Melani Wiggins; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.


Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
at the funeral home
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Whitehall AME Cemetery
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My sincere condolences.
Robin Eaddy
Friend
