1/
Ernestine Williamson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Gunter Williamson
January 6, 1925 - December 1, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Mrs. Ernestine Gunter Williamson, 95, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Mrs. Ernestine is the mother of Jimmie Williamson, William (Andrea) Williamson, Mike (Josie) Williamson, Marie (Steve) Riley, Dwight (Jennifer) Williamson, Earlene (Jack) Shealy, Pat (Kim) Williamson, Sandy (Todd) Shealey, Wayne Williamson, and the late Tammye (Mike) Williamson. She is the grandmother of Mandy, Melissa, Robin, Tracey, Becky, Tina, Carroll, Maran, and Jesse. Mrs. Ernestine is the great grandmother of 16. She is the sister of the late Edmund (Roddy) Gunter, Eva Yonce, Reba Shumpert, Geneva Light, Thelma Flake, and Bennie Gunter. She is the sister-in-law of Elliott Williamson.
Graveside Service will be 10 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Rocky Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor John O'Cain will be officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rocky Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved