Ernestine Gunter Williamson

January 6, 1925 - December 1, 2020

Lexington, South Carolina - Mrs. Ernestine Gunter Williamson, 95, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Mrs. Ernestine is the mother of Jimmie Williamson, William (Andrea) Williamson, Mike (Josie) Williamson, Marie (Steve) Riley, Dwight (Jennifer) Williamson, Earlene (Jack) Shealy, Pat (Kim) Williamson, Sandy (Todd) Shealey, Wayne Williamson, and the late Tammye (Mike) Williamson. She is the grandmother of Mandy, Melissa, Robin, Tracey, Becky, Tina, Carroll, Maran, and Jesse. Mrs. Ernestine is the great grandmother of 16. She is the sister of the late Edmund (Roddy) Gunter, Eva Yonce, Reba Shumpert, Geneva Light, Thelma Flake, and Bennie Gunter. She is the sister-in-law of Elliott Williamson.

Graveside Service will be 10 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Rocky Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor John O'Cain will be officiating.





