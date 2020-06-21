Essie Lyles COLUMBIA - Graveside services for Mrs. Essie Lyles will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Round Top Baptist Church Cemetery, 120 Round Top Church Court, Blythewood, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid19, all public viewing (walk thru only) a maximum of (10) individuals will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Staff members will administer temperature checks. Mrs. Essie Mae Young Lyles was born October 3, 1927 in Richland County, South Carolina and she departed this earthly life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the tenth child of eleven children born to the late Nick and Janie Young. Essie attended a one-room schoolhouse in Blythewood and completed the eighth grade. At an early age, Mrs. Essie accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and joined Round Top Baptist Church where she was a life-long member. She was a member of the Missionary Ministry and was the longest serving member of the Jubilee choir where she served for over 70 years. Mrs. Essie sat and sang with the choir until December, 2019. She helped her family in the house and on the farm until she began to work for the Department of Mental Health at Crafts Farrow where she worked for 34 years. Upon retirement, Mrs. Essie was a capable and loving caregiver to her husband of 34 years, Lonnie Lyles. As a widow, she led a full and active life; joining the then Columbia Mall Walkers where she won many competitive awards. She and her sister, Sara, quilted and maintained bountiful vegetable gardens. Mrs. Essie Lyles leaves to hold an abundance of memories of a life well-lived: one sister, Sara Y. McDaniel; a daughter, Lovetta (W. James) Williams, a son, Odell (Brenda) Lyles; six grandchildren, all residents of Georgia: Lesley (Derrick) Smith; Sena Dennis; Sean (Charwanda) Lyles; E. Dinero (Sharonda) Novoa; Lamar W. Smith; Nicole (Kinte) Dunn; twelve great- grandchildren, Jessica White, Michael Dennis, Miko Smith, DeAndre Lyles, Phillip Rodgers, Destiny Rodgers, Daejahlyn Novoa, Lalani Bonner, Cameron Lyles; eight great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Melvina (David) Haigler; and Mr. George Robertson, a faithful and honorable companion of 27 years; many other extended family members and friends that will hold memories of her as well. Mrs. Essie Lyles was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Lyles and her oldest child, Betty Elaine Novoa. Nelson's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.nelsonsofridgeway.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.