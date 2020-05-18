Essie Smith
Essie Fogle Smith SALUDA, SC - Mrs. Essie Fogle Smith, 78, passed away Friday evening, May 15, 2020 in Saluda Nursing Center. She was born in Rowesville, SC to the late Hampton and Cecelia Johnson Fogle. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Rowesville, SC and a retired employee of Richland School District where she worked in the Food Service Department. She is survived by; son, David Lee (Dorsel) Smith, Jr., Saluda, SC; sisters, Evelyn F. Davis and Catherine F. McClellan both of Bowman, SC, Gradie B. Fogle, Orangeburg, SC and Lula M. Fogle, Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives. A Graveside Service to Celebrate her Life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Prospect UM Church Cemetery, 845 Prospect Street, Rowes-ville, SC 29133. A Public viewing will be 1-7 pm. Tuesday, 5/19/20 at the funeral home. Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Smith Family. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The State on May 18, 2020.
