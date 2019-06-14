Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esteen P. McAlister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Esteen P. McAlister LEESVILLE- Mrs. Esteen Price McAlister passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Washington, D. C. to Bernice Garrison Price and Esters Henry Price, she has one sister, Connie Price Robinson of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Mrs. McAlister graduated from Bob Jones University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and in 1976 from the University of South Carolina with a Master of Education degree. She was a teacher of English and reading at Batesburg-Leesville High School for twenty-eight years, retiring in 1994. Mrs. McAlister was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing the organ for many years at First Baptist Church of Batesburg, where she was a life-long and active member. Mrs. McAlister also played the organ in many churches in the Batesburg-Leesville area. She sang and toured with the Ridge Choral Society and had the opportunity to travel to Russia with the Ridge Choral Society in 1991. A life-long member of ADK (Alpha Delta Kappa) educational sorority, Mrs. McAlister actively participated and served in offices and many capacities of ADK. Mrs. McAlister was also an active life-long member and participant in Alph Tau, an educational sorority. Mrs. McAlister is predeceased by her husband, Charles M. McAlister, who passed on January 17, 2017. Surviving are their children: Charles (Chuck) E. McAlister (Janice), Sharmen Oswald (Wallace), Brian McAlister (Roberta) and Lisa McAlister. Mrs. McAlister was a grandmother to nine grandchildren: Chris McAlister (Brandy), Jeff McAlister, Heather Kanipe, Carissa Ellison (Robbie), Aubrey Steele (Josh), Ethan Oswald, Michelle Brown (Matt), Karen Butler (predeceased) and Stephen Butler. Mrs. McAlister was also a great-grandmother to seven great- grandchildren. Funeral Services for Mrs. McAlister will be at First Baptist Church of Batesburg on Sunday, June 16th 2019 at 3:00 with burial at Ridge Crest Memorial Park of Batesburg-Leesville. Visitation is at First Baptist Church of Batesburg on Sunday, June 16th 2019 from 1:30 until 2:45. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church at 436 West Church Street Batesburg, South Carolina 29006. Memorials may also be made through the Gideons Memorial Program at www.gideons.org Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411 Published in The State on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

