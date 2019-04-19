Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle Harmon. View Sign

Estelle "Ronnie" Jacobs Harmon COLUMBIA Estelle "Ronnie" Jacobs Harmon, 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Born in New York City she was the youngest of 7 children of the late Harry and Anna Jacobs and first generation American. She retired after 20 years at McEntire Air National Guard Base and served on the Board of Trustees of Lower Richland School District. Ronnie loved dancing, gardening, her doll collection and most of all her grandchildren. She is survived by a son; Lawrence A. Harmon (Katherine) of Salem, SC, daughter, Ann Harmon of Columbia, Grandchildren, Jeanie Harris (John) of Anderson, SC and Kansas City, MO, Laren Harmon (Jinna) of Brentwood, TN; great grandchildren, Katie Campbell, Sanders Campbell, Laura Harmon and Ashlyn Harmon. The family would like to express their thanks to Mrs. Harmon's caregivers, Sherrie, Lisa and Gwen, for all their love and care. Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 9487 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 or the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

