1/
Esther Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Floyd Bennett
November 30, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Lexington, SC Esther Floyd Bennett, 80, widow of Grady Bennett, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Esther was born in Lake City, South Carolina, a daughter of the late McKinnon Floyd and Katherine Williams Floyd. After graduating from Johnsonville High School, Esther attended Columbia College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Education. She retired after 30 years of teaching in Kershaw and Richland Counties. During her teaching years, she attended the University of South Carolina and received a Master's Degree. She was married to Grady Bennett, her high school sweetheart. They moved to Alaska shortly after their marriage with Grady serving in the US Army. They made their home in Columbia, South Carolina and were loyal Gamecock fans. She was a member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church of Lexington, South Carolina. She is survived by a sister, Sarah Floyd Elliott, a special niece, Kelly Delk (Gene) and a special nephew, Kinn Elliott (Lauren) who were both her caregivers. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Richard Carr Bennett (Anita) and sister-in-law Frances Hawkins (Bob). In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and one sibling, Mary Floyd Hudson (Osborne) and her brother-in-law, Jimmy Bennett (Sybil). A graveside service, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 South Georgetown Highway in Johnsonville, SC at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials will be sent to Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, South Carolina 29072. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Garden of Devotion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St.
Hemingway, SC 29554
(843) 558-2501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family. Esther was a lovely person and a joy to all!
The Linares Family
Friend
December 2, 2020
Ms. Esther was one of my many loved patients at wellmore of Lexington. She was like a mother to me.. She will be missed very much..
Dawn Storey
Friend
December 2, 2020
Esther was the kindest person I ever meet. I worked with her at 2 places she lived. Esther was always caring and loving. I will truly miss her so much. Sending prayers to the family!!! Love you My Esther!!!
Laura Munn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved