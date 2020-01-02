Esther Gale GRAHAM, NC - Graveside funeral services to celebrate the life of Esther Marsh Gale, 84, of Graham, NC, will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery in Camden, SC. Rev. Steve Lee will officiate. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 205, Columbia, SC 29204. Esther died Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late Edgar Marsh and Sarah Mickle Marsh. Esther is survived by her daughters. Marsha Gale, Lisa Labar; son, Louis Gale; grandchildren, Kathryn, Louis, Samuel, Melinda, James, Kimberly, Cindy, Marsh, Lisa, Mary, Melissa; and 11 great grandchildren; nephews, Robert Marsh (Jan), Will Marsh (Vicky) and Woodell Marsh (Gail); nieces, Sue Hardin (Grover), Katherine Wolfram (William), Cynthia Cook (Jimmy). Esther was predeceased by her parents and brothers, William Marsh, Robert Marsh, Edgar Marsh, Jr., and Samuel Marsh. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Gale family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 2, 2020