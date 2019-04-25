Esther Beatrice Rumph COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Esther, 75, will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Saint John Baptist Church 230 Reverend Neal Circle, Hopkins, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A public viewing will be held today from Noon 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel is in charge of these arrangements. She was born September 30, 1943 in Ravenel, SC to the late Hubert and Ethel Furby Johnson. She departed this life Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Ms. Rumph attended Hopkins High School. In 1969, she moved to Trenton, New Jersey and retired from Princeton University. She later returned to SC and became a member of the St. John Baptist Church Hopkins, SC. Surviving are: her sons, James "Larry" (Nancy) Johnson of Texas and Askia (Trina) Rumph of Pennsylvania; daughters Geraldine (Kevin) Watts and Torrie (Lewis) Rumph both of New Jersey; brothers Raymond (Josephine) Johnson of Pennsylvania and Nathaniel Johnson of South Carolina; sisters, Salley Mae (Clarence) James, Malqueen S. Castile and Martha Hunter, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 nieces and 8 nephews and a host of loving relatives and friends. Please sign the register online at: aadicksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019