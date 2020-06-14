Estoria Turner Jones COLUMBIA - Graveside services for Mrs. Estoria Turner Jones will be 11AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery in Columbia. The public may view at Monday, June 15, 2020, from 4-6PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Mrs. Estoria Turner Jones passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Metta Hanna Turner and the widow of the late Thomas L. Jones, to whom she was married for thirty-nine years. She received a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Savannah State University and a Master's degree from the Teachers College at Columbia University. She also did additional graduate studies at Winthrop University and the University of Nebraska. Mrs. Jones taught Home Economics in the Columbia city schools at Carver Junior High and C.A. Johnson High School. She was a member of several professional associations including: the South Carolina Association of Vocational Home Economics Teachers; the American Home Economics Association; the South Carolina Retired Educators Association; the Richland County Retired Educators Association (Life Member); and the National Education Association (NEA). She was also a member of the Urban League Guild, the Pals Bridge Club, and the Prime Timers Bridge Club. She was a member of Sidney Park CME Church since 1954. Mrs. Jones served her church in various capacities including: President of the Matrons Club; Trustee Board; and the Maggie Boozer - Frances Mack Scholarship Foundation Committee. Mrs. Jones was selected by WOIC Radio as the Citizen of the Week December 17, 1989, in recognition of her community service. She was also honored as Volunteer of the Year (1997- 1999) by Seven Oaks Elementary School. She enjoyed reading, gardening, bridge, traveling, and crocheting. However, her very favorite pass time was crossword puzzles. She leaves to cherish precious memories several cousins: Marion (Sylvia) Hanna, Loretta Hanna Evans, Yvonne Hanna (Harold) Jordan, Alphatine Hanna Garnes, Francis Hanna, Patricia Hanna, Deborah Hanna, Lydia Fortune, Cynthia Turner Smith, Alonzo (Joslynn) Smith, and Craig (Denise) Smith; seven nieces: Wanda Jones Akins, Dr. Deborah (Dr. Isaiah) Davis, Sylvia Jones (Victor) Stewart, Rose Jones (Ricky, II) Nickles, Audrey Jones, Kathleen Jones (Oswaldo) Rivera, and Loressa (Kelvin) Jenkins; five nephews: Jimmie C. (Dora) Jones Jr.) Jacob Roy Jones, Lawrence Charles Jones, Michael (Sandra) Jones, and Michael Haltiwanger; a brother-in-law Jimmie C. Jones; a special family daughter Roslyn Peterson; two godchildren: Latrecia Harrison and Claudetta Stewart Parham; and a host of other loving and caring relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Maggie Boozer - Frances Mack Scholarship Foundation c/o Sidney Park CME Church P.O. Box 1577 Columbia, SC 29201. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.