E. T. Walling, Jr. GASTON - E. T. Walling, Jr., 92 of Gaston, South Carolina, passed away June 16, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1927 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to E. T. Walling, Sr. and Mary Walling. Mr. Walling was a Navy Veteran and a retired Pipe Fitter. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. His wife, Ava J.; son, Eric; and grandson, Bryan preceded him in death. Surviving are his son, Bryan (Peggy); granddaughters, Kelly and Jennifer; and grandson, Joseph. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Shiloh UMC Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State St., West Columbia. The family would like to give a special thanks to E. T.'s friend and caregiver, Barbara McDowell. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 546 Gardners Terrace Rd., West Columbia, SC 29172. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 19, 2019