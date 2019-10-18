Ethel A. Trapp COLUMBIA - Ethel A. Trapp passed away on October 16, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born July 30, 1933 in Columbia, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Homer Abney and Mamie Blackwell Swift. She is survived by her daughter, Fran Trapp (Ben Langley); her son, Lee Trapp; grandchildren, Lauren Trapp, Elizabeth Trapp, Hal Trapp (Danielle Kinggard); and great-granddaughter, Madison Trapp. She was predeceased by her husband C. Howell Trapp. She was much loved and she will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019