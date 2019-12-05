Ethel Morgan Young COLUMBIA, SC - Ethel Belle Morgan Young, 91, died November 30 in Charlotte, NC. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 69 years, James T. Young, Jr., and great-granddaughter, Margaret Grace Young. She leaves behind four children, David Thomas Young (Gloria), Susan Young Huckaby (Rob), Brenda Carol Young, and Jeffrey Morgan Young (Beverly), 11 grandchildren, Brent Huckaby (Lizzie), Morgan Young (Morgan), Tessa Huckaby Frohock (Kyle), Katie Young Curry (Scott), Will Young (Gabby), Kelly Young Puckett (Mike), Zachary Young (Kaitlyn), Ginny Young, Philip Huckaby, Lana Huckaby, Annie Young, and 17 great-grandchildren. Ethel was born on February 14, 1928, in Lithonia, Georgia, the daughter of Tom and Irene (Goddard) Morgan. Ethel lived most of her married life in Columbia, SC, and resided at the Asbury Care Center at Aldersgate Community in Charlotte, NC, for the past six-and-a-half years. She was a humble, kind lady with a servant's heart and she enjoyed doing things for other people. She loved her family and delighted in family reunions. She loved the Lord, and her life was a shining witness to God's love in her life. For over 50 years, she was actively involved in her church, Calvary Baptist, in Columbia. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m., Dec. 8. Internment will follow at Philadelphia Cemetery. For more information, see www.henryfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte (7845 Little Avenue,Charlotte, NC 28226 (www.hpccr.org) or to the International Mission Board (www.imb.org).
Published in The State on Dec. 5, 2019