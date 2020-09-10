Ethel Bolton

Ethel "Peg" Bolton SALUDA - Her compassion was exemplary, her adoration of her grandsons was unequaled and her physical attributes were remarkable. That was all silenced on September 8, 2020 when Ethel "Peg" Cockrell Bolton, 95, passed away at the Saluda Nursing Center. She was born in Saluda, the daughter of the late Barney Cockrell, Sr. and the late Elease Smith Cockrell Carpenter. She was the widow of the late Frank S. Bolton. Peg retired from the Town of Saluda's Commission of Public Works. Peg could best be described as "cute as a button", and was full of life, witty and always had a "comeback." There are few people fortunate enough to defy old age, and Peg was one of those. She was always well coifed, tastefully made up and dressed to the nine's. She was probably one of the oldest ladies on the East Coast to wear "high heeled" shoes without ever falling. Peg loved her home and enjoyed gardening. She was known for "Nana's" banana pudding and peanut brittle that were always hits at church functions and with her family. Behind Peg's infectious smile was a lovely voice, and she sang in the choir of her church, St. Paul UMC, for 60+ years. She loved children and taught the six year old Sunday School class at St. Paul for 32 years as well as being a member of the Dorcas Circle, the Wesleyan Guild and a lifelong member of St. Paul UMC. Peg was a loving mother to her son, Frank Terry Bolton (Lori Dinney) of Columbia, (daughter in law, Beth Bolton) and grandmother to her two grandsons, Frank Thomas "Tom" Bolton of Columbia and William Burnside "Bill" Bolton (Katie) of Lambertville, N.J. and great grandson, Ryan William Alexander Bolton of Columbia all who survive her. In addition to her parents and husband, Peg was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth C. Nelson, and two brothers, Barney Cockrell, Jr. and Fletcher Cockrell. The family will always be grateful to Naomi Goodman who was a devoted friend and caregiver, Dr. Bill Sawyer, all the sitters when she was still at home and the wonderful and caring staff and caregivers at SNC. Our appreciation to her longtime dear friends, Ron E. & Ann Forrest Watkins, for their deep, sincere love. Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be a private graveside service for family. A celebration of Peg's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Family Life Center at 102 E. Butler Rd, Saluda, S.C. 29138 or a charity of one's choice
