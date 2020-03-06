Ethel Jones FLORENCE - Ethel Louise Jones, age 103, widow of Harry Lee Jones, died March 4, 2020 at Commander Nursing Home in Florence, SC. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by daughters, Kathy Adams and Anne Truett. She is survived by her sons, Pete Jones and Tommy Jones of Florida, Harry "Les" Jones of Florence and Gary Lewis Jones of Cheraw; daughters, Ruby (Billy) Boone of Gaffney, Millie Powell of Florence, a sister, Eula Mae Mangum of Lancaster, nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. The family expresses their gratitude to Commander Nursing Home for their love and care. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery, Kershaw, SC, directed by Belk Funeral Home. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020