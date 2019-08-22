Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel M. Self. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 1:30 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel M. Self COLUMBIA - Mrs. Ethel M. Self, age 87 of Columbia, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019. Mrs. Self was born June 19, 1932 in Blairsville, GA, daughter of the late Henry F. Brown and the late Celesta Thomason Brown. As a military wife of 69 years to MSG Lawrence E. Self, USA (Ret.), she enjoyed his assignments to Japan and twice to Hawaii. She had a servant's heart and particularly enjoyed hosting parties, especially for her fellow church members at Christmas time. Mrs. Self was a wonderful cook and would load up the grandsons with food in excess for their camping trips. She did not want them to go hungry! A long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, Mrs. Self took pleasure in worshipping our Lord and Savior and in serving her fellow members. Often she was baking food for the shut-ins. She made all visitors feel welcome and was a delight to all who knew her. In the words of her grandsons, "Everyone loves Memaw!" In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory E. Self, and a grandson, Eric Self; five sisters, Frankie Dunaway, Connie Galloway, Cleo Hooper, Ellen Collins, and Ruby Sexton; and six brothers, Barney, Clayton, Homer, Harmon, Paul, and Emory Brown. Survivors include a son and a daughter-in-law, Keith and Sally Self of Columbia, SC; a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Kathryn Self of Vero Beach, FL; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home at 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC 29209 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. EDT with visitation 1 1/2 hours before, starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow after the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

