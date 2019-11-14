Ethel "Frances" Robertson CHAPIN - Ethel "Frances" Robertson, 92, of Chapin, SC, wife of the late Dewey L. Robertson, Sr. passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Born on June 27, 1927 in Fitzgerald, GA to James David Purvis and Georgia Caroline (Carrie) Purvis. She relocated to SC where she met and married the love of her life, Dewey. They were married for 56 years. She was a stay at home mom and later worked alongside her husband and family at Dewey's Service Co. She dearly loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Later in life her favorite pastime was going to estates sales with her niece, Dorothy. Surviving are her daughter, Gloria Goddard (Mark) of Columbia, SC, son, Lee Robertson (Saundra) of Chapin, SC, four grandchildren, Jessica Bosshardt (Travis) of Orlando, FL, Stephanie Goddard of Columbia, SC, Chris Robertson (Dana) of Chapin, SC, Tyler Robertson of Chapin, SC, three great grandchildren, Allison Bosshardt, Emma Robertson and Wesley Robertson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Randell S Derrick officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PETSinc or the Animal Protection League.
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019