Ethel Thornton COLUMBIA - Ethel Thornton died January 31, 2020. Born in Graniteville, SC to Rev. AB and Ethel Ferguson on October 12, 1926, she was the twin sister of Edith Robertson and youngest sister to Sara Sloan and Martha Yacyshyn. Ms. Thornton was a registered nurse and worked in both labor and delivery and the cancer wards. She is survived and fondly remembered by her nieces and their family. A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 2, at 3:30 pm at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29201. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at shivesfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020