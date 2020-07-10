Etta Bailey

Etta Evelyn Walker Bailey WEST COLUMBIA - Etta Evelyn Walker Bailey of West Columbia, widow of Eldon Arvel Bailey, went home to be with her Lord early Monday morning July 6th, 2020, at the age of 80 after a long illness. Survived by her children Mitchell A Bailey and Joy E Bailey, she was predeceased by son James Bailey and her late husband. Raised in Northeast Georgia, even as a child she saw only the good in everyone, so that everyone who met her loved her. Loving God's creation, Evelyn felt everything had a right to live. She would say, if someone squashed a bug, "It wanted to live!". After graduating from North Habersham High School, Evelyn went to Atlanta to work. There, she met her husband, whom she married in 1959. The young family soon moved to the Columbia, SC area, where Mr. Bailey started and built the SC Bookstore. Evelyn raised their children while supporting her husband's efforts to build his retail business. In West Columbia, they joined Northside Baptist Church, where she was a participating member for years until her health failed. In their senior years the couple had been members of the church's "Silver Saints" singing ensemble. Motivated by her desire to help others as she believed her own health had been helped, Evelyn built a home-based business in food supplements and home products, which she operated successfully for many years. She loved to help people "down on their luck," and assisted many over the years. She enjoyed gardening, singing, and painting. She was beloved by nearly all who came to know her. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:30pm at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Visitation will take place from 1:30-2:30pm at Southland. Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church of Lexington, SC. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
.