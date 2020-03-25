Etta M. Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta M. Williams.
Service Information
Glover's Memorial Chapel
322 South Vanhorst
Winnsboro, SC
29180
(803)-635-9959
Obituary
Send Flowers

Etta M. Williams WINNSBORO - Funeral services for Etta M. Williams, 107, of 3306 Reservoir Rd., will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Glover's Memorial Chapel Winnsboro SC with burial in Progressive Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 8 pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Etta M. Williams died March 20, 2020. Surviving: her daughter, Ruth Davis, one brother, Robert Washington, one grandson, Randolph Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.