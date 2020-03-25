Etta M. Williams WINNSBORO - Funeral services for Etta M. Williams, 107, of 3306 Reservoir Rd., will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Glover's Memorial Chapel Winnsboro SC with burial in Progressive Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 8 pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Etta M. Williams died March 20, 2020. Surviving: her daughter, Ruth Davis, one brother, Robert Washington, one grandson, Randolph Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2020