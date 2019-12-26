Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta Ruth Counts. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Etta Ruth Counts WEST COLUMBIA Etta Ruth Counts, 93, daughter of the late Reverend Ernest Karl Counts and Nellie Derrick Counts died Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Lingle, Mississippi on April 26, 1926. Ruth's family moved to Pomaria, SC in 1933. Ruth was a graduate of Pomaria High School, class of 1943. She was chosen Miss High Miss by her Senior Class and was a member of the Girls' Basketball Team. Ruth was a graduate of Newberry College, Class of 1946. She was a proud member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, Newberry College Beta Club, Newberry College Singers, Lutheran Student Association, and Co-Captain of the Newberry Girls' basketball team. She was a lifelong member of the Newberry College President's Club, Athletic Club, Alumni Association and Women's Auxiliary. Ruth retired from Southern Bell after 40 years of service as an account manager. She was a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America. She was also a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church where she served on various committees including Meals on wheels. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Nellie Counts; her sisters, Inez Counts Richardson and Libby Counts Koon. She is survived by three nephews, Woody Koon (Sue), Steve Koon (Lynn), Ritchie Koon (Helen); two nieces, Nell Corley, Sheri Lazenby (Stan) and many great nieces and nephews; as well as great, great nieces and nephews. Ruth is also survived by a special cousin, Terry Eaddy Cottrell (Randy), Aubrey Cartwright (and her children, Bryce, Banks and Ella Cartwright), and Lindsay Youngblood (her husband Bo; and their children, Campbell Youngblood) The funeral service for Ms. Counts will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, December 27 th , at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, with The Rev. Paul Aebischer and Vicar Ashton Roberts and officiating. Burial will follow the service in Pomaria Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family wishes to acknowledge Ruth's special caregiver and beautiful Christian woman, Saundra Turner for her love, patience, friendship and faithful dedication of Ruth in her last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran church, 1301 Richland St, Columbia, SC 29201; or to Capitol Campaign at Newberry College, 2100 College St, Newberry, SC 29108 Memories and condolences may be shared at

