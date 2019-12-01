Eual "Pender/Peanut" Dial COLUMBIA Eual "Pender/Peanut" Dial, 80, of Columbia, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Richland County, SC, on July 4, 1939, he was a son of the late Allena and Pearl Strickland Dial. Pender was self employed as a general contractor and carpenter for many years. 60 years ago, on September the 12th, Pender married the true love of his life, Jean Richardson. He was a faithful member of Alpine Baptist Church and loved his family deeply. Survivors include his "Baby", Jean Richardson Dial; daughters, Renee McNeal, Fran Smith (Michael), and Marlo Puckett (Jeff); grandchildren, William Max Arrington (Kelsey), Morgan Barr, and Jacob Carrier; great-grandchildren, Scotia, Dresden, and Leyth. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Dial; half-brother, Leonard Strickland; and son-in-law, Lester McNeal. The funeral service for Mr. Dial will be held at 2 o'clock, Monday, December 2nd, at Alpine Baptist Church, 4930 Alpine Road, Columbia, with Pastors Mark Hill and Robin Morrow officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association, 107 West Park Blvd, #200, Columbia, SC, 29210; or to the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2019