Eugene Brown Jr. ORANGEBURG, SC - Mr. Eugene Brown Jr,72, of 503 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, SC died Wednesday, February 19 at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home Springfield, SC. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:30 pm at Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, Springfield, SC where Rev. Wendell Sims is the pastor. Burial will be in the church's cemetery. He was the husband of the late Leola W. Brown; father of Keith (Alfie) Mincy, Gaston, SC; Eric D. Brown, Orangeburg, SC brother of Joyce J. Brown, Caroline (John) Ross, all of Springfield, SC; and Janice (Wade) Friday, Salley, SC. Sisters-in-law, Nettie Edwards, Wagener, SC, Leona Davis, Salley, SC and Eva (Eugene) McKie, Aiken, SC Friends may call at the home and at Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020