Eugene "Currin" Carter MYRTLE BEACH - Eugene "Currin" Carter passed away on April 6th at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born December 17, 1929 near Lamar, SC, he was the son of Martin Leon Carter and Mary C. Carter. Currin is survived by his sister, Ann Parrott, daughter Teressa Carter, son Gene Carter and wife Monica, and grandsons Noah and Jonah Carter. He was predeceased by his wife Betty, brother Martin Carter, and sister Claude Carter. In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to West Hartsville Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church or the American Red Cross. View the complete obit at www.msfh.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2020