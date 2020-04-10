Eugene Carter (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Carter.
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eugene "Currin" Carter MYRTLE BEACH - Eugene "Currin" Carter passed away on April 6th at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born December 17, 1929 near Lamar, SC, he was the son of Martin Leon Carter and Mary C. Carter. Currin is survived by his sister, Ann Parrott, daughter Teressa Carter, son Gene Carter and wife Monica, and grandsons Noah and Jonah Carter. He was predeceased by his wife Betty, brother Martin Carter, and sister Claude Carter. In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to West Hartsville Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church or the American Red Cross. View the complete obit at www.msfh.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.