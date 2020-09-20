Dr. Eugene Francis Schwarz PEACHTREE CITY - Dr. Eugene Francis Schwarz, 72, left this world peacefully for his heavenly home on August 22, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1947 in Queens, New York City, to the late Marie Louise Giordano and Eugene Anthony Schwarz. Gene graduated from Brooklyn Preparatory School, in Brooklyn, New York in 1965. He went on to receive his BA in Biology from The College of The Holy Cross in Worcester, MA in 1969. He then took graduate courses at Brooklyn College of City University of New York in Experimental Parasitology and Endocrinology in 1970. During that year, he also instructed several science courses at his alma mater, Brooklyn Prep. Gene attended The University of Bologna, Faculty of Medicine & Surgery in Bologna, Italy, where he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine in 1976. He continued his medical education at Jewish Hospital and Medical Center of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York where he completed his internship and residency. In 1979, he became Board Certified in Internal Medicine. He successfully completed his Fellowship in Invasive Cardiology at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, in Cleveland, OH. While there, he studied under physicians developing cardiac catherization. He went on to become a Board Certified Cardiologist in 1981. A loving father and grandfather, Gene is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay Marie Schwarz and McLean Bethea, grandson Robert Anthony Bethea, and granddaughter Marie Lorelei Bethea. His lifelong professional career was invasive Cardiology. Gene opened Midlands Cardiology Associates in 1981 in Columbia, South Carolina, and later joined a group practice, Columbia Cardiology Consultants, from which he left his clinical Cardiology career in 2008. Gene didn't end his medical career in 2008, he held a medical license in seven states, and opened Cardiovascular Diagnostic Services, where he interpreted echocardiograms, carotid, arterial, and venous studies for medical practices throughout the country. He also specialized in Carotid Intima Medial Thickness for cardiovascular risk assessment and was a Medical Expert Reviewer for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel of the South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners and many attorneys. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as a volunteer physician at several free medical clinics in Columbia and Sumter, SC. He recently moved to Peachtree City to be closer to his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. A true renaissance man, Gene had varied interests and many talents. He was a lifelong learner and has passed this quest for knowledge down to his daughter and grandchildren. He was extremely well-read and had a special interest in the history of the Roman Empire. During medical school, Gene became fluent in Italian and continued to study the language and practice it throughout his life. In the mid-1960s, he was lead guitarist for his high school band named The Novas, who played at many school and church dances and parties. He practiced guitar throughout the years, most notably on his Fender Telecaster, later teaching the art to his daughter, who so enjoyed playing along with him. Gene enjoyed watercolor painting and drawing, which he also did with his daughter and grandchildren. He developed an interest in car racing and joined the Porsche Club of America, often racing his Porsche 944. He also enjoyed track days and instruction at Road Atlanta with his Ferrari Testarossa. For many years, he flew a twin-engine Piper Aztec and was a meticulous pilot. Flying was one of his great joys. A memorial service has been delayed due to continuing world heath concerns. Gene's ashes will be interred alongside his parents at St. Charles' Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene's name to The Cleveland Clinic. All proceeds will go directly to Heart and Vascular Research. Please go to the fundraiser page athttps://give.ccf.org/fundraiser/2877162to
honor his life with a donation.