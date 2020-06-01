Eugene Wiley Houser COLUMBIA - Eugene Wiley Houser, 87, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia. Mr. Houser retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service, having served in Korea and Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and Distinguished Rifleman's Medal. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are his former wife, Barbara A. Houser of Wagner, SC; his children, Rebecca Ann Martin (Randy) of Wagner, SC, Lawrence A. Houser (Delores) of Columbia, SC and Kenneth E. Houser of Wagner, SC; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 1, 2020.