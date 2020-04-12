Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Joseph Sartori. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Joseph Sartori LEESVILLE, SC - Eugene Joseph Sartori, 78, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Born in Lockport, IL, Gene was a son of the late Joseph and Pearl Limebeck Sartori. He was a graduate of Lockport Township High School. After a long career in the steel industry, Gene retired to Lake Murray 30 years ago. First living in Spences Point and then moving to the Harbour Watch Community 13 years ago where he was an active member of the Boat Owner's Association. An avid golfer, as exemplified by his 5 hole in ones, Gene was a member of Ponderosa Country Club. He loved cooking and fancied himself an Italian chef. He enjoyed hosting dinner parties in his home. Gene loved his time spent on Lake Murray and especially enjoyed eagle watching. He was a music lover and loved to dance. He also enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and trips to Italy. Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Cochran Sartori; three children, John Sartori (Cherie), Channahon, IL, Jan White (Dan), Aiken, SC, Jill Sartori, Chicago; five grandchildren, Jeremy Sartori, Ryan Sartori, Anthony Sartori, Mady Brenn, Morgan Brenn, Ryan Brenn, Megan Gaster, Brooke Gaster; sister, Joann VanAllen, Dayton, OH; his first wife, JoAnn Casper, El Paso, TX. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his second wife, Margie Sartori. Services for the family will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for his family and friends this summer. Condolences may be mailed to the funeral home or submitted online at

