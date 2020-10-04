Eugene Peeples Long
July 11, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Eugene Peeples Long, 87, passed away on October 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5th. Family will receive visitors at 3909 Devereaux Road after the service.
Eugene, founder of Long's Drugstores of SC, was born in Nixville Crossroads near Estill, SC, on July 11, 1933. He was the third son of the late Delacy Wyman Long and Florence Wooten Long. He graduated from Estill High School in 1951 and the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy in 1955.
He met his late wife, Lorraine Grace Moore in 1953 and they married in August 1954. He bought his first pharmacy, Long's Cornell Arms Pharmacy, from the Honorable John T. Campbell in 1966, and built a successful pharmacy business with his wife as partner while raising four sons. He began passing ownership to his sons in the 80s and 90s, but he remained active in the business through the acquisition of its 20th location in 2011. He believed business could be done on a handshake and a man's word and followed that principle. He also believed job security was a man's self-worth and dignity, thus it was very rare that anyone hired by Long's Drugs was ever fired.
After caring for Lorraine through her illness for many years, and losing her in 2018, Gene continued to live a full active life, enjoying Gamecock football and travel. He reconnected with a high school sweetheart and married Patricia Rhodes Harvey in June 2020. They settled in a home on Lake Murray.
"Papa" (as he was known by many) believed in the innate goodness of mankind and tried to live by the Golden Rule. He was a member of various Professional Pharmaceutical organizations, a past member of Columbia Rotary Club and a Cub Scout Master when his sons were young. He loved to fish with a group of close friends.
Eugene is survived by his wife Pat, sons Kenneth Mark Long (Cyndi) of Irmo, Michael Patrick Long of Greenville and Marvin Ray Long (Beverly) of Chapin, granddaughters Ashley Long Ellis (Ben), Rebecca Long Gillespie (Grant), Lauren Elizabeth Long, Cross Coleman Dietrich (Ethan), Elise Marie Cross, and Marygrace Raylee Long, grandsons Christopher Eugene Long (Melissa), First Sergeant Brian Delacy Long (Becka), Daniel Wesley Long, James Gillis Coleman, Thomas Christopher Cross, and Brayden Wilson Long, sister Edith Elaine Long Ling, daughter-in-law Donna Henderson Long Andrews (Coley), 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eugene was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, eldest son Eugene Peeples Long, Jr., brothers Delacy Wyman Long, Jr. and Belvin Head Long. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
