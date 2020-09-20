Eugene 'Gene' Michael Taneri COLUMBIA - Eugene 'Gene' Michael Taneri, 65, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16th. The oldest son, Gene was born in Warren, OH to Gene and Lillian Taneri and moved to South Carolina 28 years ago. Gene was an accomplished guitarist and composer of music, loving to entertain others. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Michelle. Gene is survived by his brother and sister, Lauri and Karen, his grandchildren Randy, Michael and Tess and his significant other Linda Hulme. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



