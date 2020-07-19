Eugene Charles Miolen 1929-2020 COLUMBIA - Eugene "Gene" Miolen, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 4th after valiantly battling several health issues. Gene was fun-loving, charming, and compassionate. He was an avid golfer and had many friends on and off the links. Gene served in the United States Navy. He went on to attend and graduate from Western Maryland College, before working and retiring from Shell Oil Company. Survivors include his loving wife Frances; his cherished daughter, Colleen Moring; two grandchildren whom he adored, Dustin Moring (Lauren) and Meredith Moring DuRant (Paul); three beloved great grandchildren, Brady, Katelyn, Molly DuRant, and with a fourth on the way from Dustin and Lauren. The world will be a little darker for his family and friends as his bright light has dimmed but will never completely fade. His quick wit, ready smile, and immeasurable love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. A drop-in for friends and family will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 3 until 6 o'clock at the home of Julia and Marty Hook. A private service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in October 2020. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com